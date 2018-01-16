Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leaves Habs speechless with three-point night
Barzal scored a goal and added two assists through 17:12 of ice time (1:36 with the man advantage) during Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
The rookie has now collected three goals and seven assists through his past three games to improve to 47 points over 45 games for the campaign. Barzal's an elite skater with tremendous offensive vision, and sometimes, high-end talent translates to offensive success best when a scorer reaches the highest level and is skating with equally skilled players. After registering 79 points through 41 games in the WHL last season, there was obviously no questioning his long-term upside, but Brazal's immediate impact this season showcases just how important skating ability and hockey IQ have become in the modern NHL.
