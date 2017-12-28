Barzal scored the overtime-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres. He also recorded three shots on net.

The sensational rookie has quickly become one of the better playmaking centers in the league with 36 points (23 assists) in 37 games, and has been a great No. 2 center behind superstar John Tavares. While we shouldn't expect him to finish in point-per-game territory at season's end, the 20-year-old looks like he's going to be a special player for years to come.