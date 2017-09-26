Barzal will likely center the third line for the Islanders to start the season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Coach Doug Weight confirmed as much Monday when he replied "yes" to the question of whether Barzal has done enough to make the team. Who will flank him remains to be seen, but the Isles may go with a youthful line of Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Ho-Sang and Barzal. That trio would be long on speed and talent, but short on experience. Barzal has elite talent and could be a solid pick late in drafts, as he's currently slated to man the point on the Isles' top power-play unit.