Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Likely to break camp with Islanders
Barzal will likely center the third line for the Islanders to start the season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Coach Doug Weight confirmed as much Monday when he replied "yes" to the question of whether or not Barzal has done enough to make the team. Who will flank him remains to be seen but the Isles may go with a youth line of Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Ho-Sang, and Barzal. This line would be long on speed and talent but short on experience. Barzal has elite talent and could be fantasy relevant late in your draft as he is scheduled as of now to man the point on the Isles top power play unit.
