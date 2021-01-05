Barzal's name is on the 38-player roster for the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

That's the good news. The bad news, of course, is that he's still unsigned. Barzal has taken his entry physical and should be ready to hit the ice as soon as he signs a deal, but it's unclear what that'll happen. The Islanders are up against the salary cap but have the ability to sign Barzal and still be cap compliant, so it'll be interesting to see what happens as the season opener against the Rangers on Jan. 14 approaches.