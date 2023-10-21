Barzal registered an assist to complement six shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

This is Barzal's eighth year in the league with all of his service time tied to the Islanders. He's been a dependable contributor for fantasy managers abound, but Barzal has gone against the grain based on an 85-point, Calder Trophy-winning rookie output being his best one to date. Of course, Barzal was bogged down by a lower-body injury last season, and therefore, he didn't get a chance to sync much with then-newcomer Bo Horvat, but now those two are building chemistry on the top line.