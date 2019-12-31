Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Makes All-Star squad

Barzal has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This will be the second straight season that Barzal has made the squad. Barzal had five points in the game last season playing mainly with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. This season Barzal leads the Islanders in both goals (16) and assists (17) and is the centerpiece of the offense for the team.