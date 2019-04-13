Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Makes impact in Game 2 win
Barzal notched two assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The second-year star now has three points -- all helpers -- through two games as the Isles have soared out to a 2-0 lead over the Pens. Barzal's regular-season production took a step backwards compared to his performance as a rookie, but so far the 21-year-old has found another gear in the postseason spotlight. He'll look to keep his momentum going Sunday as the series shifts to Pittsburgh.
