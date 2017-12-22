Barzal recorded a goal and an assist with the man advantage during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The rookie has found the scoresheet in three straight games and is up to nine goals and 23 assists for the campaign. Barzal's provided the Islanders with a secondary scorer to complement John Tavares, and New York currently ranks second in the league in goals per game as a result. There's a chance Barzal begins to slow down during the second half of the season, but until the scoring dries up, he should be viewed as a go-to option in most fantasy settings. There's no guarantee he cools off, either.