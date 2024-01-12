Barzal scored a goal and added three assists in a 4-3 OT win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Two of the helpers came on the power play.

Barzal scored the game-winning goal 21 seconds into overtime when he tapped in a pass from Noah Dobson after Bo Horvat won an offensive zone face-off. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to five games and nine points, including seven assists. Barzal has been firing pucks-a-plenty this season, so not only is he on pace for his first 90-plus point campaign, he's also tracking toward a possible 250 shots. His shooting percentage hasn't gone up, so the playmaker isn't going to hit 30 goals or anything like that. But Barzal could easily end up in the NHL's top-20 scorers if he keeps this up.