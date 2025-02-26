Barzal (kneecap) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

This is simply a procedural move for the Islanders, as they needed to free up cap space to activate Noah Dobson (lower body) from long-term injured reserve. It doesn't impact Barzal's timeline -- he's still expected to be out until mid-to-late March after undergoing a minor procedure on his kneecap. He has already missed six games and will be out well past the requisite totals of 10 contests and 24 days required for LTIR.