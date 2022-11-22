Barzal was credited with an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the host Maple Leafs.

Barzal, who leads the Islanders with 22 points, extended his point streak to a season-high five games (two goals, four helpers). Monday's assist marked the 25-year-old center's 333rd career point, tying Tomas Jonsson for 21st on the team's all-time scoring list. Barzal, who added two hits Monday, compiled a four-game point streak from Oct. 23-29.