Barzal logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Barzal has earned an assist in four straight contests and five of the last six games. The 27-year-old's offense has sparked back to life on a line with Anders Lee and Brock Nelson amid a reshuffling of the Islanders' top six. Barzal has a total of 11 points, 53 shots, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances this season. As long as he stays healthy in the second half, he should be a productive forward who may fly under the radar after he missed six weeks.