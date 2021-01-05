Barzal's name did appear on the 38-player roster for the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

That's the good news, the bad news of course is that he is still unsigned. Barzal has taken his entry physical and should be ready to hit the ice as soon as his pen hits paper, but no one knows when that will be right now. The Islanders are up against the salary cap but have the ability to sign Barzal and still be cap compliant, the question is, will Barzal take what they are offering? Perhaps Barzal wants a shorter deal with another bite at the apple next season while the Isles are holding out for a multi-year bridge contract. One thing for sure, the Islanders can't afford to go into this season without their only true skill player. General manager Lou Lamoriello has 10 days to get Barzal signed as that is how long until the Islanders open their season versus the Rangers.