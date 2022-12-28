Barzal scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins.

Barzal scored the eventual game-winner a minute into the second period, ripping a one-timer from the circle to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. He'd add a second tally later in the frame after jumping on a loose puck in front of the net. Barzal now has eight goals and 28 assists through 36 games this season.