Barzal scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of blocks Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston in Game 3.

Barzal stayed on a loose puck at the side of the net and stuffed it past Tuukka Rask on his third try, squaring the game at 1-1 with 5:26 remaining in regulation. It was the first goal of the playoffs for Barzal, who had provided just four assists through his first eight contests. The 24-year-old tallied 17 times in 55 regular-season games.