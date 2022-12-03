Barzal scored a power-play goal on nine shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Barzal cashed in for the first time in six games to get the Islanders on the board in the third period. They couldn't find an equalizer. This was an encouraging game for Barzal, whose nine shots marked a season high. The talented center has three goals, 24 assists, 13 power-play points, 64 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 25 contests. He's earned 12 of his 27 points in his last 10 outings.