Barzal scored the game-winning goal during Thursday's 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jackets.

Barzal, who has collected four tallies in four games, scored off a second-period one-timer from the left face-off circle, giving the Islanders a 2-0 advantage. The 25-year-old center earned his 100th career power-play point and remains one tally shy of reaching the century mark. Barzal, who added two shots and two blocks Thursday, converted the Islanders' first power-play marker in 28 chances.