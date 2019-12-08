Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets only goal in loss Saturday
Barzal scored his 12th goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday.
Barzal's tally at 15:27 of the third period was all the Islanders could put behind Ben Bishop. Barzal also took two minor penalties in the contest, both of which led to Stars goals. The 22-year-old has three goals and two helpers in his last five games, and he's up to 25 points in 28 contests overall this season. Saturday was the first time he's taken multiple penalties in a game this season -- fantasy owners won't mind, but coach Barry Trotz probably isn't too happy about that, given the outcome.
