Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets power-play goal

Barzal scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Barzal accounted for two of the Islanders' five goals as they were swept out of the playoffs in the second round. He produced five helpers in four games in the first round. The center had 62 points in 82 regular-season games, and should continue to be one of the Islanders' offensive leaders in 2019-20.