Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets power-play goal
Barzal scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.
Barzal accounted for two of the Islanders' five goals as they were swept out of the playoffs in the second round. He produced five helpers in four games in the first round. The center had 62 points in 82 regular-season games, and should continue to be one of the Islanders' offensive leaders in 2019-20.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Finally lights lamp•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Makes impact in Game 2 win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points just enough in win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out helper•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two helpers in OT win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...