Barzal wasn't feeling any ill effects after getting cross-checked into the boards Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Barzal has been the best player on the ice for the Islanders this season with six goals and 15 points. Barzal was also the best player during the loss to the Penguins on Saturday with seven shots on goal but couldn't put one past Tristan Jarry. There is quite a bit of pressure on Barzal as he is the only true skilled player on the Islanders, and defenses know it. How far the Islanders will go this season will likely depend on how much offensive damage Barzal can do.