Barzal (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and appears set to miss Tuesday's game at Buffalo, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
With no reported injury to speak of, Barzal is likely taking the night off due to rest. Look for further information about his status in advance of Thursday's game against the Devils.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Now 11 games without goal•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Shreds Caps with five-point night•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Snaps scoring funk•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Game against Bruins postponed•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Highlight reel goal against Buffalo•