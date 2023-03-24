Barzal (lower body) has yet to start skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Barzal has been out of action since Feb. 20. He has missed the last 13 games and it's beginning to look like he may not return during the regular season. He has 14 goals and 51 points in 58 games this season.
