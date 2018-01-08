Barzal picked up a pair of helpers in Sunday's shootout win over New Jersey.

Barzal had managed just one assist in his previous five games entering play Sunday, so its great to see him back on track. The dazzling rookie was denied on his shootout attempt, but he showed off some slick playmaking skills in regulation and now has 13 goals and 39 points in 43 contests. The 20-year-old hasn't scored in six games, but he fired for shots on goal Sunday and should be back into the goal column soon. Make sure the speedster is in your lineup whenever the Islanders are in action.