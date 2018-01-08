Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Notches two assists
Barzal picked up a pair of helpers in Sunday's shootout win over New Jersey.
Barzal had managed just one assist in his previous five games entering play Sunday, so its great to see him back on track. The dazzling rookie was denied on his shootout attempt, but he showed off some slick playmaking skills in regulation and now has 13 goals and 39 points in 43 contests. The 20-year-old hasn't scored in six games, but he fired for shots on goal Sunday and should be back into the goal column soon. Make sure the speedster is in your lineup whenever the Islanders are in action.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Lights lamp in overtime•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores hat trick against Jets•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Marks scoresheet twice in overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points in 6-2 loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Continues scoring ways•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Records three points in win over Canes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...