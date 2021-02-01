Barzal scored a goal on four shots and added an assist Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia. He also had four PIM and two hits.

It was a strong all-around fantasy performance by Barzal, who also won seven of nine faceoffs (77.8 percent). His biggest impact came early in the third period, when he assisted on Josh Bailey's goal to pull the Islanders to within 3-2 and then buried a one-timer just over five minutes later to tie it up. Barzal is riding a four-game point streak and has hit the scoresheet in five of his last six, piling up three goals and six assists with 16 PIM in that time.