Barzal picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Saturday.
He'd been held off the score sheet for four games before Saturday. Barzal is an incredible player, but since his five-point brilliance on April Fool's Day, he has gone without a goal (and put up just six assists) in his last 11 games. It's a bad time for Barzal's offense to dry up as your team heads into the stretch drive.
