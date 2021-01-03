Barzal didn't report to Islanders training camp Sunday and is officially considered a holdout, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders merely went through off-ice fitness testing Sunday, but Barzal's absence establishes that he's using his only leverage to negotiate for a new contract. It's noteworthy that Barzal is on Long Island and should immediately be available if an agreement is reached. The 23-year-old center is the focal point of New York's offense; he registered 19 goals and 41 assists over 68 regular-season games last year.