Barzal will not play Thursday versus the Hurricanes after being late to the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Patrick Roy is holding Barzal accountable by sitting him out for one game. It's fully expected Barzal will be back for Friday's contest versus the Capitals. The Islanders will dress seven defensemen for Thursday's game since Calum Ritchie wasn't able to get to Carolina in time to play.