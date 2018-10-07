Islanders' Mathew Barzal: On a streak already
Barzal had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Barzal has already put up three points (one goal, two assists) in two games so far. He might not replicate his 88-point rookie season, but he won't fall too far off. And the sky is the limit for the future. Barzal is a stud.
