Barzal scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins in Game 5. He also had three shots and one hit.

Barzal got the Islanders on the board with 1:11 left in the opening period, sniping one top corner from the right dot to make it a 1-1 game. He later set up Jordan Eberle's power-play tally that gave the Islanders a 4-2 cushion with 3:22 left in the middle frame. The 24-year-old Barzal got off to a slow start to the playoffs with just three assists through his first seven games, but he's since reached the scoresheet in each of his last four, putting together three goals and three assists with 14 shots during that time.