Barzal only has 15 goals and 40 assists along with a rating of minus-15 in 71 games for the Islanders this season.
The goal total will likely represent a career-low unless Barzal can light the lamp twice in the last two games for the Isles. The rating may even be a bigger concern as Barzal was plus-15 last season and plus-5 the season before. Coach Barry Trotz will not be happy with those numbers as he emphasizes defensive zone play by all of his players. Barzal may be miscast as a number one center as he has never been much of a goal scorer, notching only 91 goals in 360 career games.
