Barzal has 15 goals and 40 assists along with a rating of minus-15 in 71 games this season.

The goal total will likely represent a career low unless Barzal can light the lamp twice in the last two games. The rating may even be a bigger concern, as Barzal was plus-15 last season and plus-5 the season before. Coach Barry Trotz will not be happy with those numbers, as he emphasizes defensive zone play by all of his players.