Barzal (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Montreal.

Barzal was on the ice before Wednesday's optional skate, but he hasn't resumed practicing yet. This is the Islanders' regular-season finale, but they have a chance to make the playoffs and if they do, then Barzal might be available for that. He has 14 goals and 51 points in 58 contests in 2022-23.