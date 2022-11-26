Barzal was credited with two assists during Friday's 3-2 victory over the host Blue Jackets.
Centering a top line with two former first-round draft picks, Barzal is playing in the middle of the Islanders' youth movement, while improving his point streak to seven games (two goals, eight assists). The 25-year-old center has played between two of the Islanders' top prospects, Simon Holmstrom (2019, No. 23 overall) and Oliver Wahlstrom (2018, No. 11), for consecutive contests. The trio hooked up on Walstrom's game-opening marker Friday with Holmstrom earning his first NHL point.
