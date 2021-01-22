Barzal tallied a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Thursday. He also led the team with five shots.

Barzal opened the scoring with a beauty less than five minutes into the game, flying into the offensive zone and picking the corner from the right faceoff dot. He also assisted on a pair of Jordan Eberle goals, the second of which came with the man advantage. Barzal's eruption came after he had been held without a shot in each of his previous two games. The 23-year-old has scored between 18 and 22 goals and at least 60 points in all three of his NHL seasons. He could push for 20 goals again in 2020-21, even with the abbreviated schedule.