Barzal recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.

The rookie is the Calder Trophy favorite after recording 22 goals, 63 assists and 20 multi-point showings this year. It's been an impressive debut for Brazal, but his fantasy outlook could take a potential hit if John Tavares doesn't return to the Islanders. The 21-year-old center would quickly climb into a top-line role and have to face the opposition's top defenders night in, night out -- just something to keep in mind heading into the offseason.