Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Paces rookies with 85 points
Barzal recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.
The rookie is the Calder Trophy favorite after recording 22 goals, 63 assists and 20 multi-point showings this year. It's been an impressive debut for Brazal, but his fantasy outlook could take a potential hit if John Tavares doesn't return to the Islanders. The 21-year-old center would quickly climb into a top-line role and have to face the opposition's top defenders night in, night out -- just something to keep in mind heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Collects another multi-point outing•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two points•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Game slowing down•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sets up a pair in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...