Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Pair of points in home loss

Barzal scored a goal and tallied an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Barzal found himself in some hot water following his team's last game and was looking to make amends against Columbus. The Islanders' forward did just that by collecting a pair of points, but Barzal's effort wasn't enough to secure a win for New York. The 22-year-old has posted back-to-back multi-point games and now has 32 points in 35 games.