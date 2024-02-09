Barzal scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Barzal and Bo Horvat assisted on each other's goals in this contest. The tally was Barzal's third in the last four games, and he's racked up three goals and six assists over his last seven outings. The 26-year-old is up to 15 tallies, 54 points, 151 shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances. He's already exceeded his 51-point campaign from last season, and he continues to threaten for a point-per-game pace if he can sustain his strong offense.