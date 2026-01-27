Barzal potted an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Both of Barzal's points came in the middle frame, as he redirected an Isaiah George shot past Samuel Ersson before setting up Tony DeAngelo's fourth goal of the season. Barzal has registered at least one point in nine of his last 13 games, a stretch in which he's collected two goals, 12 helpers (five on the power play) and 20 shots while averaging 20:26 of ice time. With Bo Horvat now back in the fold, Barzal is currently centering the second line between Anthony Duclair and Jonathan Drouin.