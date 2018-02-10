Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Paves way to victory over Wings
Barzal recorded five assists -- three on the power play -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.
The rookie had marked the scoresheet in just one of his past five contests, so Friday's monster showing was a welcomed outburst for fantasy owners. It was also the third five-point showing of the season for Barzal. He's now up to 16 goals and 42 assists through 56 contests, and Barzal's 3.55 points per 60 minutes is an elite mark.
