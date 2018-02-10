Play

Barzal recorded five assists -- three on the power play -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.

The rookie had marked the scoresheet in just one of his past five contests, so Friday's monster showing was a welcomed outburst for fantasy owners. It was also the third five-point showing of the season for Barzal. He's now up to 16 goals and 42 assists through 56 contests, and Barzal's 3.55 points per 60 minutes is an elite mark.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories