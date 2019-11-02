Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Picks up goal, assist

Barzal scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Barzal opened the scoring early in the second period with a terrific individual effort, working his way around the offensive zone with the puck before finally squeezing a shot through Andrei Vasilevskiy from the right faceoff circle. Barzal also set up Josh Bailey's game-winning goal in the third period. The 22-year-old has six goals and 11 points through 11 games.