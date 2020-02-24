Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Piling up assists recently
Barzal dished out a pair of assists and had two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Barzal drew the primary assist on both of Anders Lee's goals and now has four helpers in his last three games. The 22-year-old has 52 points on the season but remains in a deep goal funk with just two tallies in 27 outings since Christmas.
