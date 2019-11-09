Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Playing like hot rookie season

Barzal scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Barzal has 14 points in 16 games to lead the Isles on the stat sheet. After a flat sophomore season last year, the shifty pivot is close to his point-per-game pace from his rookie campaign. Barzal is a must play, but beware a bit of a bloated shooting percentage. It's too far above his career average to be sustainable.