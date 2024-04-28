Barzal scored two goals including the game-winner Saturday in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

With the Islanders facing the prospect of getting swept out of the playoffs, Barzal stepped up, beating Frederik Andersen through traffic midway through the second period before tipping home a point shot early in the second OT frame. Barzal had managed just one assist through the first three games in the series, and the 26-year-old will likely need to stay hot if New York is going to stay alive beyond Tuesday's Game 5 back in Carolina.