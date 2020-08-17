Barzal scored the game-winner in overtime Sunday to give the Islanders a 2-1 victory over the Capitals during Game 3 of their first-round series.

It was a simply beautiful goal. Barzal dragged his skate along the blue line to avoid offside as he took a pass from Jordan Eberle, beat the Washington defense wide, then cut in front of Braden Holtby and tucked the puck just past the goalie's desperately outstretched leg. Barzal now has two goals and six points through seven postseason games, and his heroics have put the Isles in position to sweep the Caps in Game 4 on Tuesday.