Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Point streak at four games
Barzal had a goal and assist, and scored in the shootout in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Red Wings.
The shootout goal stood as the winner. Barzal has six points (one goal, five assists) on a four-game point streak. And 27 points in 31 games. Barzal is only 21 years old and already a fantasy building block. Use him well.
