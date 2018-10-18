Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Point streak ends in fifth game
Barzal's point streak was snapped at four games Wednesday, as he went minus-2 and failed to factor into the Islanders' lone goal in a 4-1 road loss to the Ducks.
So, Barzal is human after all. It seems like the B.C. native has been doing his part to assuage concerns from the Islanders fanbase following the offseason departure of superstar John Tavares, who of course now belongs to the Maple Leafs. Barzal has one goal and four helpers -- three on the power play -- through his first five games of the 2018-19 campaign, though the prolific pivot could afford to shoot more, as he's recorded just six shots in that span.
