Barzal scored a goal and added two assists during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

This was Barzal's 14th multi-point showing of the campaign, and he's now up to 17 goals and 65 points through 62 games. It's become exceedingly rare for rookies to make such an immediate offensive impact, so the only real outstanding fantasy question is whether he can post similar number if John Tavares opts to don a new jersey next season. It's hard to envision there being a drastic dip in Barzal's production, though.