Barzal scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Barzal broke the deadlock for the Isles late in the first period with a spectacular solo effort. The 28-year-old stole the puck in the neutral zone and beat Stuart Skinner on a breakaway with an impressive individual move. It was Barzal's first goal of the season, and he'd later add a power-play assist in one of Bo Horvat's three goals. Barzal has one goal, two assists, 11 shots and four PIM through four contests this season.