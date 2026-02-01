default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barzal recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Barzal made his presence felt in two of the Islanders' three goals, and the 28-year-old playmaker continues to make a huge impact as a reliable scoring weapon. Barzal has recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) over 15 appearances in January.

More News